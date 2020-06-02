Trident secures patent for woven fabric with improved comfort in U.S.

Trident has been granted patent for 'WOVEN FABRIC WITH IMPROVED COMFORT' by United States Patent Office.

The present invention provides for a fabric composition, construction and crimp control process which affords enhanced comfort and performance by improving parameters such as thermal conductivity and moisture regulation along with other parameters such as dimensional stability, smoothness, drying properties and tensile strength.

