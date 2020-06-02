Trident secures patent for woven fabric with improved comfort in U.S.

-
ALSO READ
Newgen gets patent for mark detection system and methodology
Trident secures patent for 'Terry fabric weave and resulting terry fabric'
Singaporean Daren Tang elected to take helm of global patent agency: UN
Singaporean Daren Tang elected to head global patent agency: UN
Newgen Software rises after securing US patent for mark detection system
-
Trident has been granted patent for 'WOVEN FABRIC WITH IMPROVED COMFORT' by United States Patent Office.
The present invention provides for a fabric composition, construction and crimp control process which affords enhanced comfort and performance by improving parameters such as thermal conductivity and moisture regulation along with other parameters such as dimensional stability, smoothness, drying properties and tensile strength.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU