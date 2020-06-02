Board of Hindustan Copper approves increase in borrowing limits

JUST IN
At meeting held on 01 June 2020

The Board of Directors of Hindustan Copper in its meeting held on 1 June 2020 has inter alia considered and approved increase in borrowing limits of the Company from consortium / other Banks from existing Rs. 850 crore to Rs. 1,350 crore by way of cash credit / working capital arrangements, etc.

