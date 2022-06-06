Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 395.45, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.83% in last one year as compared to a 5.25% jump in NIFTY and a 11.7% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 395.45, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 16579.3. The Sensex is at 55748.26, down 0.04%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has slipped around 4.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12418.8, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

