J K Cement Q4 PAT grows 33% to Rs 214 cr

On a consolidated basis, J K Cement's net profit surged 33.3% to Rs 214.31 crore on 38.1% jump in net sales to Rs 2,134.15 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax soared 41% to Rs 339.44 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 240.72 crore in Q4 FY20.
During the financial year, J K Cement's consolidated net profit climbed 45.45% to Rs 703.10 crore on 13.86% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,606.10 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 15 per equity share for the FY 2020-21.
J K Cement has over four decades of experience in cement manufacturing. Shares of J K Cement slipped 1.08% to Rs 2,820 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 2,706.65 to Rs 2,826 so far.
