Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Zee Learn Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd and Fairchem Organics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 June 2021.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd spiked 17.60% to Rs 66.15 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63862 shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 14.43% to Rs 167.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85484 shares in the past one month.

Zee Learn Ltd surged 13.98% to Rs 16.96. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd added 13.85% to Rs 22.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51315 shares in the past one month.

Fairchem Organics Ltd gained 12.00% to Rs 1393.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10838 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7455 shares in the past one month.

