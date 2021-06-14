Novartis India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

FDC Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 June 2021.

Novartis India Ltd soared 15.66% to Rs 953.05 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 98794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11880 shares in the past one month.

FDC Ltd spiked 12.76% to Rs 380. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20454 shares in the past one month.

Marksans Pharma Ltd surged 12.25% to Rs 93.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

eClerx Services Ltd exploded 11.00% to Rs 1795.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6938 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 77.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56155 shares in the past one month.

