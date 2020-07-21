ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 0.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.58% to Rs 5551.07 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 0.78% to Rs 286.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 284.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.58% to Rs 5551.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6208.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5551.076208.13-1.921.34333.15315.83333.15315.83286.86284.64

