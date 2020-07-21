ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 0.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.58% to Rs 5551.07 croreNet profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 0.78% to Rs 286.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 284.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.58% to Rs 5551.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6208.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5551.076208.13 -11 OPM %-1.921.34 -PBDT333.15315.83 5 PBT333.15315.83 5 NP286.86284.64 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU