BITS consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of BITS rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

