BITS consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
REC consolidated net profit rises 29.81% in the December 2019 quarter
D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 5.38% in the December 2019 quarter
REC consolidated net profit declines 62.16% in the March 2020 quarter
West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
REC standalone net profit declines 65.31% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of BITS rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.170.18 -6 0.730.72 1 OPM %11.7616.67 -6.8515.28 - PBDT0.020.03 -33 0.060.11 -45 PBT00.01 -100 00.06 -100 NP0.040.01 300 0.070.04 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU