Asahi Songwon Colors standalone net profit rises 77.14% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Asahi Songwon Colors standalone net profit declines 13.55% in the December 2019 quarter
Asahi Songwon Colors standalone net profit rises 204.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Paint stocks rally as crude prices slump
Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 29.31% to Rs 57.82 croreNet profit of Asahi Songwon Colors rose 77.14% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.31% to Rs 57.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 81.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales57.8281.79 -29 OPM %18.738.72 -PBDT10.536.05 74 PBT8.463.98 113 NP9.535.38 77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU