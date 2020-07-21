JUST IN
Asahi Songwon Colors standalone net profit rises 77.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.31% to Rs 57.82 crore

Net profit of Asahi Songwon Colors rose 77.14% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.31% to Rs 57.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 81.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales57.8281.79 -29 OPM %18.738.72 -PBDT10.536.05 74 PBT8.463.98 113 NP9.535.38 77

