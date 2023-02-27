ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 397.05, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.13% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% rally in NIFTY and a 5.82% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 397.05, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 17316.85. The Sensex is at 59066.22, down 0.67%.ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has lost around 12.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17864.1, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 399.95, down 0.58% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 17.13% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% rally in NIFTY and a 5.82% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 75.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)