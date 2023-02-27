Infosys Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1504.4, down 2.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.31% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% rally in NIFTY and a 11.82% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Infosys Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1504.4, down 2.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 17316.85. The Sensex is at 59066.22, down 0.67%.Infosys Ltd has eased around 2.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30514.9, down 2.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1512.8, down 2.81% on the day. Infosys Ltd tumbled 12.31% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% rally in NIFTY and a 11.82% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 28.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)