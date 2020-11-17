Zuari Global Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Refex Industries Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and Alicon Castalloy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 November 2020.

Zuari Global Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 60.3 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6079 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 70.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36868 shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 18.09% to Rs 56.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11643 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd rose 13.77% to Rs 42.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alicon Castalloy Ltd added 13.46% to Rs 347.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 928 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1424 shares in the past one month.

