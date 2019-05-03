IRCON International advances after new order win

rose 2.29% to Rs 408.65 at 10:05 IST on BSE after the company was awarded a contract worth approx $91.27 million from Railways.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 116.44 points, or 0.3% to 39,097.87

On the BSE, 1,947 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 1,871 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 414.05 and hit a low of Rs 405.70 so far during the day.

was awarded an international railway contract worth approx $91.27 million (equivalent to Rs 635 crore) from Railways under the Ministry of Transport & Civil Aviation, Govt. of The contract is for upgradation of the Northern Railway line from Maho- in Sri Lanka. Under the contract, IRCON will upgrade single line broad gauge track from Maho-Omantha of around 128 km length including associated infrastructure works.

IRCON International's net profit fell 8.36% to Rs 102.77 crore on 33.82% rise in net sales to Rs 1215.89 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

(formerly known as Indian Railway Construction Company) is a Mini Ratna and Schedule 'A' PSU incorporated mainly for the purpose of construction and development of Railway Infrastructure in and abroad with the expertise from Indian Railways.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)