Reliance Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 May 2019.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 May 2019.

Ltd spiked 13.97% to Rs 6.12 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 129.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

soared 6.20% to Rs 127.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

surged 5.44% to Rs 519.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3141 shares in the past one month.

advanced 4.47% to Rs 1.87. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 58213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 301.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

jumped 3.96% to Rs 172. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15591 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)