Hisar Metal Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Uniply Industries Ltd, Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd and Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 May 2019.
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 59.85 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7512 shares in the past one month.
Uniply Industries Ltd spiked 17.93% to Rs 38.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17821 shares in the past one month.
Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd surged 13.26% to Rs 13.67. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 867 shares in the past one month.
63 Moons Technologies Ltd gained 9.97% to Rs 151.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd rose 9.89% to Rs 9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.25 lakh shares in the past one month.
