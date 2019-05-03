Volumes jump at CARE Ratings Ltd counter

witnessed volume of 68810 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 127.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 538 shares

EIH Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 May 2019.

saw volume of 76498 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10994 shares. The stock dropped 0.74% to Rs.188.30. Volumes stood at 2466 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 2023 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock dropped 0.30% to Rs.2,776.20. Volumes stood at 190 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 15607 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3756 shares. The stock gained 1.61% to Rs.692.95. Volumes stood at 5175 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 2.82 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79211 shares. The stock increased 0.89% to Rs.468.45. Volumes stood at 2.82 lakh shares in the last session.

