ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.69%, gains for fifth straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 423.35, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 11187.35. The Sensex is at 37926.25, down 0.15%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 0.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10591.35, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

