Wardwizard Innovations rises after registering record e-bike sales in February

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility rose 3.04% to Rs 83.10 after the company registered a record sale of 4,450 units of electric two-wheelers in February 2022.

The company recorded a robust growth of 1,290% as compared to February 2021, when the company had sold 320 units of electric two- wheelers.

The company has achieved double-digit growth of 12.62% as compared to last month, when the total sales stood at 3,951 units.

In this current financial year (April 2021-February 2022), the company has already crossed the 25,000 sales mark (25,777 units) and eyeing to cross its annual target with the consistent rise in demand for its popular electric two-wheelers across all the touchpoints.

Sheetal Bhalerao, chief operations officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, said, With the launch of two new high-speed e-scooters and a fleet management vehicle, the Joy e-bike has become one of the most preferred EV brands in the country and this makes us immensely proud and responsible.

The overwhelming response across the country has helped us in achieving a new sales record in February. As the fastest-growing EV brand, we are focused on bringing advanced products and expanding the touchpoints to strengthen our market presence.

WardWizard Innovations & Mobility is a auto manufacturing company in the electric vehicle (EV) segment under the brand name Joy E-Bike.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales rose 444.10% to Rs 58.11 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 10.68 crore in Q3 FY21.

