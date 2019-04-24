ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 19.55% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.06% to Rs 408.10 croreNet profit of ICICI Securities declined 19.55% to Rs 121.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 151.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.06% to Rs 408.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 510.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.34% to Rs 490.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 553.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.41% to Rs 1704.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1861.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales408.10510.50 -20 1704.571861.01 -8 OPM %44.7249.94 -46.4749.28 - PBDT192.74240.86 -20 772.18867.69 -11 PBT188.89237.13 -20 757.23852.39 -11 NP121.53151.07 -20 490.73553.47 -11
