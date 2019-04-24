ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 19.55% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 20.06% to Rs 408.10 crore

Net profit of declined 19.55% to Rs 121.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 151.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.06% to Rs 408.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 510.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.34% to Rs 490.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 553.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.41% to Rs 1704.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1861.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

408.10510.501704.571861.0144.7249.9446.4749.28192.74240.86772.18867.69188.89237.13757.23852.39121.53151.07490.73553.47

