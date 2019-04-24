JUST IN
SORIL Infra Resources consolidated net profit declines 47.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.00% to Rs 45.57 crore

Net profit of SORIL Infra Resources declined 47.53% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.00% to Rs 45.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.18% to Rs 13.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.66% to Rs 150.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 164.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales45.5749.53 -8 150.55164.83 -9 OPM %13.8722.25 -14.2014.80 - PBDT10.0412.92 -22 33.3632.17 4 PBT4.389.16 -52 13.7117.26 -21 NP4.678.90 -48 13.9517.26 -19

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 08:27 IST

