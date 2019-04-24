Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 135.54 crore

Net profit of rose 5.66% to Rs 27.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 135.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.71% to Rs 90.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.26% to Rs 504.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 503.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

135.54128.74504.31503.0218.0316.7214.1013.8135.2331.30117.15105.8833.4129.77110.5599.6627.4525.9890.4282.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)