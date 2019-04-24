Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 135.54 croreNet profit of Sasken Technologies rose 5.66% to Rs 27.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 135.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.71% to Rs 90.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.26% to Rs 504.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 503.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales135.54128.74 5 504.31503.02 0 OPM %18.0316.72 -14.1013.81 - PBDT35.2331.30 13 117.15105.88 11 PBT33.4129.77 12 110.5599.66 11 NP27.4525.98 6 90.4282.42 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU