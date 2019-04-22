JUST IN
Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves allotment of 1800 equity shares under ESOS
Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit declines 34.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 44.79% to Rs 234.27 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers declined 34.51% to Rs 31.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 44.79% to Rs 234.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 161.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.52% to Rs 119.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 592.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 566.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales234.27161.80 45 592.83566.19 5 OPM %3.4714.12 -4.3610.14 - PBDT36.6155.19 -34 147.03138.80 6 PBT35.6554.20 -34 143.26134.54 6 NP31.2747.75 -35 119.71101.00 19

