Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit declines 34.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 44.79% to Rs 234.27 crore

Net profit of declined 34.51% to Rs 31.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 44.79% to Rs 234.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 161.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.52% to Rs 119.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 592.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 566.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

234.27161.80592.83566.193.4714.124.3610.1436.6155.19147.03138.8035.6554.20143.26134.5431.2747.75119.71101.00

