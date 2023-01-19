ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 313.74% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 153.79% to Rs 337.41 croreNet profit of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership rose 313.74% to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 153.79% to Rs 337.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 132.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales337.41132.95 154 OPM %90.4460.86 -PBDT16.554.79 246 PBT14.474.57 217 NP10.842.62 314
