ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 313.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Vivanta Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 153.79% to Rs 337.41 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership rose 313.74% to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 153.79% to Rs 337.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 132.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales337.41132.95 154 OPM %90.4460.86 -PBDT16.554.79 246 PBT14.474.57 217 NP10.842.62 314

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 07:51 IST

