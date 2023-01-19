ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 313.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 153.79% to Rs 337.41 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership rose 313.74% to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 153.79% to Rs 337.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 132.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.337.41132.9590.4460.8616.554.7914.474.5710.842.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)