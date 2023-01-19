Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit declines 89.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 53.57% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) declined 89.66% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 53.57% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.130.28-61.5457.140.030.290.030.290.030.29

