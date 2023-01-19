JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vivanta Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit declines 89.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 53.57% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) declined 89.66% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 53.57% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.130.28 -54 OPM %-61.5457.14 -PBDT0.030.29 -90 PBT0.030.29 -90 NP0.030.29 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 07:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU