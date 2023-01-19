Shemaroo Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 52.69% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Shemaroo Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 24.26% in the September 2022 quarter
BSL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Adani group says RRPR is bound to transfer NDTV shares to VPCL
NDTV hits the roof after Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy resign from board of RRPRH
-
Sales rise 66.34% to Rs 149.56 croreNet profit of Shemaroo Entertainment declined 52.69% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.34% to Rs 149.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales149.5689.91 66 OPM %6.3110.89 -PBDT2.163.71 -42 PBT0.922.04 -55 NP0.881.86 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU