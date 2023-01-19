JUST IN
Shemaroo Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 52.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.34% to Rs 149.56 crore

Net profit of Shemaroo Entertainment declined 52.69% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.34% to Rs 149.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales149.5689.91 66 OPM %6.3110.89 -PBDT2.163.71 -42 PBT0.922.04 -55 NP0.881.86 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 07:51 IST

