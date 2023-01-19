Shemaroo Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 52.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.34% to Rs 149.56 crore

Net profit of Shemaroo Entertainment declined 52.69% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.34% to Rs 149.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.149.5689.916.3110.892.163.710.922.040.881.86

