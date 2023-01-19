Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 0.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.45% to Rs 1449.30 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 0.46% to Rs 437.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 435.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 1449.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1266.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1449.301266.3341.8346.18640.42617.19619.81593.44437.33435.34

