Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 0.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.45% to Rs 1449.30 croreNet profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 0.46% to Rs 437.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 435.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 1449.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1266.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1449.301266.33 14 OPM %41.8346.18 -PBDT640.42617.19 4 PBT619.81593.44 4 NP437.33435.34 0
