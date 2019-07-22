ICICI Securities standalone net profit declines 13.71% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.90% to Rs 386.46 croreNet profit of ICICI Securities declined 13.71% to Rs 112.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 130.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 10.90% to Rs 386.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 433.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales386.46433.72 -11 OPM %49.8650.16 -PBDT190.54204.57 -7 PBT174.91200.99 -13 NP112.72130.63 -14
