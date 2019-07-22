Amara Raja Batteries standalone net profit rises 24.67% in the June 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Amara Raja Batteries standalone net profit rises 8.69% in the March 2019 quarter
Gallas to buy 2% shares from Johnson Controls in Amara Raja Batteries
Amara Raja Batteries rises after strong Q1 numbers
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd extends losses
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd jumps 2.23%, up for third straight session
-
Sales rise 2.04% to Rs 1814.95 croreNet profit of Amara Raja Batteries rose 24.67% to Rs 140.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 113.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 2.04% to Rs 1814.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1778.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales1814.951778.67 2 OPM %15.3812.38 -PBDT286.52232.48 23 PBT213.21169.53 26 NP140.91113.03 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU