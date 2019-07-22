JUST IN
HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 18.05% in the June 2019 quarter
Future Lifestyle Fashions consolidated net profit declines 6.83% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 1540.30 crore

Net profit of Future Lifestyle Fashions declined 6.83% to Rs 24.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 26.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 1540.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1318.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales1540.301318.86 17 OPM %16.808.39 - PBDT198.2191.22 117 PBT40.1944.27 -9 NP24.5426.34 -7

Mon, July 22 2019. 14:38 IST

