Future Lifestyle Fashions consolidated net profit declines 6.83% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 1540.30 croreNet profit of Future Lifestyle Fashions declined 6.83% to Rs 24.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 26.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 1540.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1318.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales1540.301318.86 17 OPM %16.808.39 - PBDT198.2191.22 117 PBT40.1944.27 -9 NP24.5426.34 -7
