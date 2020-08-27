Gayatri Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.77 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.12% to Rs 667.95 crore

Net loss of Gayatri Projects reported to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 48.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.12% to Rs 667.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 984.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.667.95984.0812.6315.476.4683.34-15.2864.12-13.7748.08

