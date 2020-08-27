IDFC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IDFC Group divests its entire stake in IDFC Securities for Rs 86 cr
Board of IDFC First Bank approves preferential allotment of 86.24 cr shares
IDFC slips after weak Q4 performance
IDFC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 240.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter
IDFC First Bank tumbles 6% in two day
-
Sales decline 25.03% to Rs 88.65 croreNet loss of IDFC reported to Rs 26.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.03% to Rs 88.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 118.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales88.65118.25 -25 OPM %10.3611.83 -PBDT22.1428.15 -21 PBT-0.4622.33 PL NP-26.265.18 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU