Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 58.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.13% to Rs 249.85 croreNet profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 58.08% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.13% to Rs 249.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 316.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales249.85316.80 -21 OPM %7.4112.36 -PBDT17.3135.22 -51 PBT10.0827.51 -63 NP7.4717.82 -58
