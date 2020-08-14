JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries standalone net profit declines 56.58% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 58.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.13% to Rs 249.85 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 58.08% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.13% to Rs 249.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 316.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales249.85316.80 -21 OPM %7.4112.36 -PBDT17.3135.22 -51 PBT10.0827.51 -63 NP7.4717.82 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 16:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU