Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 58.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.13% to Rs 249.85 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 58.08% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.13% to Rs 249.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 316.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.249.85316.807.4112.3617.3135.2210.0827.517.4717.82

