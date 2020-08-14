Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 91.28% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.78% to Rs 930.76 croreNet profit of Berger Paints India declined 91.28% to Rs 15.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 176.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.78% to Rs 930.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1716.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales930.761716.53 -46 OPM %9.4117.77 -PBDT83.06317.00 -74 PBT32.70270.81 -88 NP15.42176.76 -91
