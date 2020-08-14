Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 91.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.78% to Rs 930.76 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India declined 91.28% to Rs 15.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 176.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.78% to Rs 930.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1716.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.930.761716.539.4117.7783.06317.0032.70270.8115.42176.76

