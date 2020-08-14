Ugar Sugar Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 12.83% to Rs 190.75 croreNet Loss of Ugar Sugar Works reported to Rs 12.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 36.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.83% to Rs 190.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 218.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales190.75218.83 -13 OPM %0.45-11.15 -PBDT-10.10-35.34 71 PBT-13.17-38.80 66 NP-12.29-36.37 66
