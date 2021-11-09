Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd gains for fifth straight session

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 639, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 104.48% in last one year as compared to a 42.9% jump in NIFTY and a 39.48% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 639, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 18049.3. The Sensex is at 60435.77, down 0.18%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has gained around 12.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19216.2, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 641.65, up 0.12% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 104.48% in last one year as compared to a 42.9% jump in NIFTY and a 39.48% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 33.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

