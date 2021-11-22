IDFC First Bank Ltd stays slippery

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 47.6, down 2.06% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.17% in last one year as compared to a 34.96% rally in NIFTY and a 27.63% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37976.25, down 2.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 173.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 329.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 47.65, down 2.16% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

