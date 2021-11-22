Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 294.47 points or 3.76% at 7540.69 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, GOCL Corporation Ltd (down 7.14%), Oil India Ltd (down 6.83%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 6.69%),Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 6.61%),Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 5.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Deep Industries Ltd (down 5.16%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 4.54%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 4.18%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 4.16%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 3.65%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1204.77 or 2.02% at 58431.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 354.85 points or 2% at 17409.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 831.68 points or 2.89% at 27966.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 258.79 points or 2.87% at 8755.86.

On BSE,862 shares were trading in green, 2468 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)