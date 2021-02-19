Union Bank of India spurts extends winning spree

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 42.3, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.3% in last one year as compared to a 24.88% jump in NIFTY and a 19.29% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Union Bank of India gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 42.3, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 15087.1. The Sensex is at 51239.42, down 0.17%. Union Bank of India has gained around 30.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 30.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2588.2, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 427.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 212.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

