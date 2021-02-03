Maruti Suzuki Subscribe partners with ALD Automotive

Expands its subscription programme to Kochi

Maruti Suzuki India announced its partnership with ALD Automotive India, the operational leasing and fleet management business line of the SociGale Group, for its Subscription program. The Company has also expanded its Subscription programme to customers in Kochi.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers cars in eight other cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad. A customer can opt from wide choices of WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and IGNIS, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross from NEXA. Additionally, the subscription plan is now available with varied mileage options of 10K, 15K, 20K and 25K km annually and 12, 24, 36 and 48-month tenures, which brings wide range of choices for customers.

Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting at Rs 12,513 for Wagon R and Rs 13,324 for Ignis in Kochi (including taxes) for tenure of 48 months. The Company's other partners for Subscription program include Orix Auto Infrastructure Services and Myles Automotive Technologies.

