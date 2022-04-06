Volumes jump at JSW Energy Ltd counter

JSW Energy Ltd saw volume of 2.72 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34761 shares

Solar Industries India Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, TCI Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 April 2022.

JSW Energy Ltd saw volume of 2.72 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34761 shares. The stock increased 2.60% to Rs.348.70. Volumes stood at 86573 shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd saw volume of 13450 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2271 shares. The stock increased 2.90% to Rs.3,046.90. Volumes stood at 4401 shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd saw volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28089 shares. The stock increased 14.89% to Rs.277.70. Volumes stood at 74518 shares in the last session.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd clocked volume of 6.7 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.29% to Rs.811.60. Volumes stood at 1.82 lakh shares in the last session.

TCI Express Ltd registered volume of 6114 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1593 shares. The stock rose 8.09% to Rs.1,861.15. Volumes stood at 2741 shares in the last session.

