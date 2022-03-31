Volumes soar at Max Healthcare Institute Ltd counter

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd clocked volume of 36.47 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 20.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 March 2022.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd clocked volume of 36.47 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 20.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.42% to Rs.349.10. Volumes stood at 53511 shares in the last session.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 66.25 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 14.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.26% to Rs.54.65. Volumes stood at 7.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd recorded volume of 79771 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29096 shares. The stock gained 3.60% to Rs.1,200.00. Volumes stood at 28395 shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 21.66 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.97% to Rs.166.85. Volumes stood at 15.24 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd saw volume of 5976 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2933 shares. The stock increased 3.32% to Rs.1,721.90. Volumes stood at 1368 shares in the last session.

