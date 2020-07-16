Manappuram Finance allots NCDs aggregating Rs 70.09 cr

Plans further issuance of NCDs aggregating Rs 400 cr

Manappuram Finance has allotted 700 secured listed redeemable principle protected market linked non -convertible debentures having the face value of Rs.10 lakh each each aggregating to Rs.70 crore [being issued at a premium of Rs 1417 with issue price of Rs. 10,01,417 aggregating to Rs.70.09 crore on a private placement basis to be listed on the BSE. The NCDs were allotted on 16 July 2020.

The company will issue Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures for Rs. 250 crores with an option to retain over 150 crore aggregating to Rs.400 crore on private placement basis to be listed on BSE. The deemed date of allotment is 21 July 2020.

