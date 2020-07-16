ITC allots 35.30 lakh ordinary shares under ESOS

JUST IN
ITC has allotted 35,30,590 Ordinary Shares of Z 1/- each, upon exercise of 3,53,059 Options by Optionees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Consequently, with effect from 16 July, 2020, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1229.57 crore divided into 1229,57,61,831 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1/- each.

Thu, July 16 2020. 20:54 IST

