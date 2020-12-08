IFCI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Force Motors Ltd and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 December 2020.

IFCI Ltd tumbled 6.67% to Rs 8.12 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd crashed 6.50% to Rs 65.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95515 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd lost 6.16% to Rs 53.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd plummeted 6.06% to Rs 1418. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14398 shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd slipped 5.27% to Rs 23.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

