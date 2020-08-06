Adani Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.21 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adani Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1312.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Adani Power Q3 net loss narrows at Rs 703.48
Adani Power slips after board approves delisting of shares
Adani Transmission reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.26 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Adani Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 702.36 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 14.04% to Rs 27.42 croreNet Loss of Adani Power reported to Rs 49.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1117.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.04% to Rs 27.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.4231.90 -14 OPM %42.20-33.10 -PBDT-40.86-104.64 61 PBT-49.21-113.57 57 NP-49.21-1117.76 96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU