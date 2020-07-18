IFGL Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.93 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.69% to Rs 222.09 croreNet loss of IFGL Refractories reported to Rs 13.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.69% to Rs 222.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.46% to Rs 19.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.48% to Rs 917.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 950.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales222.09251.49 -12 917.35950.41 -3 OPM %8.9210.14 -9.9811.44 - PBDT21.8725.92 -16 98.92110.08 -10 PBT8.2414.24 -42 50.5864.06 -21 NP-13.9313.05 PL 19.4550.47 -61
