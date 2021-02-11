iGTB strengthens its Growth Advisory Board

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena, announced that Dave Revell is joining as Senior Strategic Advisor on its Growth Advisory Board.

Revell is an experienced Board Director and Senior Executive with 35 years of experience in the Financial Services, Telecommunications and Information Technology sectors. Most recently Dave was EVP and Global Chief Information Officer for CIBC.

Prior to joining CIBC, Dave was SVP at BMO Financial Group and prior to that, Rogers Communications. Dave started his career at IBM Canada where he held various technical, corporate sales and consulting roles.

