Financials shares rise

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 68.12 points or 1% at 6866.88 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, IIFL Finance Ltd (up 19.98%), Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (up 12%),IDBI Bank Ltd (up 7.03%),IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 6.95%),ICICI Bank Ltd (up 4.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 3.6%), AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 3.17%), IIFL Securities Ltd (up 2.16%), New India Assurance Company Ltd (up 2.09%), and Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.97%).

On the other hand, IDFC First Bank Ltd (down 7.1%), Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.92%), and Max Financial Services Ltd (down 3.44%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 181.65 or 0.39% at 46467.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.6 points or 0.36% at 13683.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 70.34 points or 0.39% at 17917.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.7 points or 0.43% at 5980.57.

On BSE,1057 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

