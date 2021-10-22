IIFL Wealth Management Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
-
Solar Industries India Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd and Sasken Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 October 2021.
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd crashed 14.52% to Rs 1504.05 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2247 shares in the past one month.
Solar Industries India Ltd tumbled 14.16% to Rs 2146.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9088 shares in the past one month.
South Indian Bank Ltd lost 8.84% to Rs 9.59. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 113.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.12 lakh shares in the past one month.
DCM Shriram Ltd slipped 7.95% to Rs 939.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13112 shares in the past one month.
Sasken Technologies Ltd shed 7.83% to Rs 1391.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16889 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3229 shares in the past one month.
