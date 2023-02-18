JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Share India Securities calls off its proposed NCD issuance of Rs 150 cr
Business Standard

Imagicaaworld Entertainment signs deal to acquire water park in Gujarat

Capital Market 

Imagicaaworld Entertainment is proposing to enter into a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Rajgreen Amusement Park (RAPPL) to acquire their water park business in the state of Gujarat on a slump sale basis, which would be subject to certain customary government / municipal approvals. Pursuant to receiving the said approvals, the Company shall also execute a sub-lease deed with RAPPL for sub-leasing the water park land in favour of the Company, the draft of which is pending concurrence from Government Authorities.

In order to manage the business in the interim to the closure of the BTA, the Company is also proposing to enter into an arrangement for Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the said facility. Further, a shared infrastructure agreement to utilise shared facilities between RAPPL and the Company is also proposed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 10:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU